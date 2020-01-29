Anne Hathaway has named her second child Jack, UsWeekly has reported. Celebrities often opt for more elaborate names for their children, so it might surprise some that the Interstellar star made such a traditional choice. Anne welcomed her second son in November.

The actress was seen at Sundance Film Festival on Monday, where she was busy promoting her new film, The Last Thing He Wanted, which is based on a novel by Joan Didion. Anne looked gorgeous in a leopard print coat and bright red boots, which she paired with a black shirt and trousers.

Anne often showed off her bump on Instagram

The doting mum revealed she was expecting her second child on Instagram in July, and opened up about her "fertility hell". She uploaded an arty black-and-white mirror selfie which showed the Oscar winner in a long white maternity vest and dark shorts, her pregnant figure on display.

Anne and her husband Adam Shulman

Anne captioned the photo: "It’s not for a movie… #2." Then she revealed that it hadn't been an easy journey to becoming pregnant, and that it wasn't easy the first time around, either. She added: "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love [heart emoji]."

Anne, who is 37, married her husband, businessman Adam Shulman, in California in 2012 and gave birth to their first child, son Jonathan, in 2016. The family now lives on the Upper West Side in New York. The Devil Wears Prada star is notoriously private, rarely sharing pictures of her children on social media, and has not previously spoken out in any detail about her desire for more children or her struggle to conceive.

However, the actress did share many photos of her growing baby bump, and it might just have been the best-dressed bump in Hollywood.

