Steph McGovern shares new parenting achievement on first day of work

Just weeks after bidding farewell to her colleagues at BBC Breakfast, Steph McGovern has revealed she has started the next chapter in her career! Taking to her Twitter page, the journalist - who welcomed a baby girl with her girlfriend in November - shared a snap of herself on her first day of work. "Made it out of the house for my first day of serious work (without baby sick on me)," she tweeted. "I felt like high fiving people as I walked down the street (I say walked, I mean stumbled... not quite got used to being in heels again!) #parentachievements."

Steph, 37, made her final appearance on BBC Breakfast on 22 January. She became visibly emotional as she was shown her highlights reel on the morning show, telling her co-hosts: "I didn't mean to cry! It's been brilliant. I love the family here." The new mum has landed her own news show on Channel 4, titled The Steph Show, which is due to start in the spring.

On the show, the TV star will be joined by a different, well-known co-host each week for a lively look at the topics of the day, as well as consumer affairs, fun features and lots of interaction with the viewers - all filmed in front of a live audience. It will be broadcast from Leeds, where Channel 4 has just opened their new headquarters.

In November, Steph shared the happy news that she and her partner had welcomed their first baby together. "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter," she announced on Twitter. "Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife." The little girl is the first child for Steph and her partner, however they have yet to release her name or a photo.

