James Jordan has shared a sweet photo of himself and wife Ola in Greece where they filmed a segment for Jane McDonald's programme about dream holidays. In the snap, shared on Instagram, James and Ola and can see smiling at the camera, and in the background the beautiful Greek scenery can be seen. We can't think of a better place to spend a babymoon than Greece!

The dad-to-be added the caption: "Tune in tonight at 9pm and watch myself and @olajordan on Holidaying with Jane McDonald @channel5_tv. It was our last trip abroad with each other before our little one comes. If you are watching Love Island make sure you catch up later."

The happy couple might only be weeks away from welcoming their baby girl, but in February 2019 Ola and James hadn't been quite as lucky on their journey to start a family. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time, they shared that they had been trying to conceive for two years – with no success.

James shared the photo on Instagram

"I would love to be a mum with all my heart and I just thought it would happen naturally," said Ola, 38. "James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That’s the one gift I would love to give him. I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn’t happened like that."

James and Ola decided to reveal their struggles to start a family at the time because they were constantly being asked when they will have children. "Ideally you want to tell the story in the past tense with a bouncing baby in your arms," Ola said. "But I felt I had to speak now because in every interview we get asked when we are going to have a baby and it gets harder to keep trying to avoid the question and brush it off. It’s got to the point where it’s become upsetting, so we want to tell our story so it’s in the open."

