Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan can't wait to become a mum and is counting down the weeks until she meets her baby for the first time. But over the weekend, the pro dancer was less than impressed having received a number of comments regarding her pregnancy weight and took to social media to share her views. She posted a meme which read: "Yes. I'm clearly pregnant, but if you remind me one more time of how huge I've gotten… I'm going to eat you." Many of Ola's followers were quick to agree with her, with one writing: "Love this! Annoying isn't it! Also – are you sure there's only one in there? Ha! So funny," while another wrote: "Love this, but this is your time to chill out and get as much rest as you can so just enjoy it." A third added: "I hated the 'Oh you haven't had a baby yet then' comments. You look beautiful, ignore the comments."

Ola Jordan spoke out against comments regarding her pregnancy weight

Ola is expecting her first child with husband James Jordan, and the pair found out that they were having a little girl during an exclusive gender reveal with HELLO! magazine just before Christmas. Admitting they were nervous about finding out what they were having, James said: "Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn't want to jinx anything… Now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now. It's amazing. It's brilliant." Ola added: "As a couple we always wanted to know what we're having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out. I was so emotional! A little girl is the best thing that could happen to James, honestly. He's not going to let her go." James didn't disagree with his wife, jokily adding: "I'm going to be wrapped around her little finger. But she will be locked up until she's at least 32."

Ola and James Jordan can't wait to become parents

Last week, Ola and James went for their latest baby scan where they saw their daughter in 4D. James shared a gorgeous photo of their daughter on Twitter, writing alongside the image: "I can't wait to meet our baby girl. I love you @The_OlaJordan." Ola also shared some videos posts from their appointment on Instagram, which showed the midwife telling the couple: "Forget the white specs, it's just hair on the baby's head." "Baby's got hair, yay, it's taking after me!" said a delighted Ola as she looked at the scan on the screen. "That's rude, I've got some hair still. Little bit," joked James. The Dancing on Ice champion also zoomed in on the scan, which showed his daughter holding her hands up to her face. "Ladies and Gentleman, that's my little girl, look," said the proud father-to-be. "Hiding behind her face, behind her hands."

