Dancing on Ice star James Jordan goes shopping for baby daughter ahead of her arrival

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan posted an adorable photo to Instagram this weekend, revealing that he and wife Ola are just about ready to welcome their daughter. The star, who won Dancing on Ice in 2019, posted a photo of himself and Ola at baby store Mamas and Papas. James had his arm around his wife and they both smiled at the camera. While the dad-to-be held up a small grey gift bag with a teddy bear peeking out of it, Ola cradled her baby bump.

James and Ola have been married since 2003

James captioned the sweet family picture: "Thank you to @mamasandpapas for our personal shopping experience. I think my little girl already has more clothes than me. #NotLongNow @olajordan." Ola is due to give birth in March, and James' followers were quick to share their well wishes. One commented: "Exciting stuff!" Others added: "Lovely photo, Ola you are looking beautiful So happy for you both xx," and: "Awwww good luck, she will be a little beauty x." Referring to the little one's clothing haul, another fan teased; "And when she’s here she will need more again…"

The couple is expecting a baby girl in March

The couple announced their pregnancy in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in September. The happy news followed a long struggle to conceive, which included fertility treatment. Ola shared that she was overwhelmed to find out that she had fallen pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of success on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in, I still can't quite believe it," the 37-year-old said.

James was equally excited and moved, saying: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing on Ice… But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

