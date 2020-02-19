Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest photos of two-year-old daughter Stormi on Instagram on Tuesday as they hung out in the garden. In the pictures, the toddler was seen wearing hoop earrings with her name written on them. Many of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's followers commented on just how cute Stormi looked, but others expressed their concerns for the little girl wearing such big earrings. One fellow parent commented: "Earrings quite big, it's unsafe for a baby in her age, she is so cute by the way." Another wrote: "They look heavy on her ears." Other fans defended Stormi's earrings, with many writing that they were probably just for the photos, while others praised her accessory. One wrote: "She's cooler than I'll ever be," while another added: "Lovely earrings."

Kylie Jenner shared photos of daughter Stormi wearing hoop earrings

Kylie shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott, who was also at the event, and although they are no longer together, they have remained the best of friends. The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Kylie shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott

In the interview, Kylie spoke about raising her little girl in the public eye, and her desire to ensure that Stormi knows just how lucky they are. She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

Kylie is doing everything she can to make Stormi's childhood as magical as possible, and recently celebrated the toddler's birthday with an epic theme park-themed party. The event – Stormi World 2 – followed on from the little girl's first birthday. The party had everything from fun fair rides to Frozen and Trolls-themed rooms – two of Stormi's favourite films. The party was attended by Kylie's famous family, as well as John Legend and ChrissyTeigen, who took along their children Luna and Miles.

