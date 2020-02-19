Chris Noth and his wife Tara Wilson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Keats Noth. Actress Tara gave birth on Tuesday, and Sex and the City star Chris shared the wonderful news on Instagram. Alongside a snap of newborn Keats tucked up in a hospital bed, Chris, who is best known for playing Mr Big on the hit show, wrote: "Down from the heavens comes our second son – Keats. 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever.'" The quote, by English poet John Keats, confirmed that the tot is named after the famous wordsmith.
Chris and Tara also share 12-year-old Orion, who is no doubt looking forward to becoming a big brother.
Chris shared the photo on Instagram
Noth was inundated with messages of congratulations, from fans and famous faces alike. His Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis wrote: "Oh my goodness! He is so perfect and beautiful! Congratulations to you all!" Film producer Noel Ashman added: "Congratulations to you and the family old friend! Look forward to meeting him." Many more followers left sweet messages such as: "He is beautiful."
The couple announced they were having another child in September
The happy couple first announced the pregnancy news in September, when the Mr Big actor shared a snap to Instagram of his 37-year-old wife holding her baby bump. Alongside the photo he wrote: "Orion is getting a brother – I better get my a** in shape." Beneath the exciting news, Carrie Bradshaw actress Sarah Jessica Parker wrote: "Oh. My. God. I'm so happy for you both!"
The second-time parents got engaged in 2009 after meeting at a New York bar called The Cutting Room, where Tara was working at the time. They didn't tie the knot until 2012, exchanging wedding vows at a beautiful ceremony on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
