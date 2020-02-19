Sex and the City star Chris Noth welcomes second child The Sex and the City star was congratulated on Instagram

Chris Noth and his wife Tara Wilson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Keats Noth. Actress Tara gave birth on Tuesday, and Sex and the City star Chris shared the wonderful news on Instagram. Alongside a snap of newborn Keats tucked up in a hospital bed, Chris, who is best known for playing Mr Big on the hit show, wrote: "Down from the heavens comes our second son – Keats. 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever.'" The quote, by English poet John Keats, confirmed that the tot is named after the famous wordsmith.

Chris and Tara also share 12-year-old Orion, who is no doubt looking forward to becoming a big brother.

Chris shared the photo on Instagram

Noth was inundated with messages of congratulations, from fans and famous faces alike. His Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis wrote: "Oh my goodness! He is so perfect and beautiful! Congratulations to you all!" Film producer Noel Ashman added: "Congratulations to you and the family old friend! Look forward to meeting him." Many more followers left sweet messages such as: "He is beautiful."

The couple announced they were having another child in September

The happy couple first announced the pregnancy news in September, when the Mr Big actor shared a snap to Instagram of his 37-year-old wife holding her baby bump. Alongside the photo he wrote: "Orion is getting a brother – I better get my a** in shape." Beneath the exciting news, Carrie Bradshaw actress Sarah Jessica Parker wrote: "Oh. My. God. I'm so happy for you both!"

The second-time parents got engaged in 2009 after meeting at a New York bar called The Cutting Room, where Tara was working at the time. They didn't tie the knot until 2012, exchanging wedding vows at a beautiful ceremony on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

