Heavily pregnant Lydia Bright shares raw unedited photo one week before due date

Lydia Bright is about to join the mummy club, and as she approaches her due date, the heavily pregnant reality star has shared a "real, raw, unedited" photo of herself. Taking to Instagram, Lydia, 30, was pictured relaxing at home, perfectly content as she wore a robe and pregnancy underwear, with her hair scraped into a messy bun. The beautiful star wrote: "One week to go until due date. I often post only my best pictures on Instagram, my personal magazine. But today I am posting the real, raw, unedited deal. The past week, I have been constantly trying to dodge photographers. Understandably they want the money shot 'me going into labour.'"

WATCH: Lydia Bright talks exclusively about her pregnancy and the upcoming birth

Lydia went on to explain that after photos of her "not looking her finest" were published by a newspaper, she became angry. But she realised, "the photos are my reality and I shouldn't feel upset about that". Lydia continued: "No I can't wear bras anymore because they dig in, I wash my hair probably once a week (tonight my scalp got a treat,) and my nails haven't seen a salon in well over a month. But all of this self-care neglect is for a good reason.

MORE: Caroline Flack's family release powerful last message she wrote before her tragic death

Lydia is due in one week

"I am working so hard to complete my whole home renovation in time for my baby's arrival, cleaning, organising, I even have my own tool kit now. I am so busy with my business and work tying to tie up loose ends so I can take time off when Dinky arrives and on top of that I have had to deal with being burgled and a looming court case (a tenant not paying rent). So this is my reality, Bridget Jones knickers and all. I'm nine months pregnant and absolutely exhausted, the old glamorous Lydia will be back soon."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan 'in talks' with the Queen about use of Sussex Royal branding

The former TOWIE star is expecting a baby girl

The former TOWIE star has spent months renovating her Essex house, creating the perfect home for herself and her baby daughter. But sadly there was a blip in her plans as her property was broken into earlier this month. Lydia shared a video of her "ruined" carpet in the nursery and revealed that intruders had walked through her home.

"So basically what happened was last week I was burgled and this room had loads of stuff in and the burglars walked through the building site and put all their dirty shoes all in my house and destroyed my cream carpet," she told her Instagram followers, adding: "Today, the guys at Hyper Clean are gonna try and revive this carpet for me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.