Congratulations to Lydia Bright, who has welcomed her first child. The 29-year-old former TOWIE star confirmed her happy news exclusively to HELLO!, saying: "My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect." Lydia also shared the very first photo of her beautiful newborn, who arrived on Friday, showing her holding her tiny hand.

Lydia has long dreamt of being a mother, and in August last year she shared her pregnancy joy in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. "I know that this baby will be the best thing that's ever happened to me," said the star. She also admitted she was dreading giving birth but added: "At the end of it obviously I'm going to have a beautiful baby."

The following month, Lydia discovered she was expecting a little girl at a gender reveal party. "I wasn't bothered either way, girl or boy, but I do think that now I know it's a girl it's that little bit more special," she shared. "She'll be my best friend. Me and Mum are really close and I love our relationship – I'm hoping that me and my daughter have something just as special, just as strong."

Lydia recently celebrated the impending arrival of her baby with a weekend-long baby shower in Wales. The star headed to the luxurious Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, where she was joined by her sisters Georgia and Roma and mum Debbie, as well as Denise van Outen and TOWIE stars Amber Dowding and Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is due to welcome her first child, a baby boy, any day now. Lydia posted a snap of her walking towards the modern wood-panelled lodge wearing a white gown emblazoned with the words 'mummy-to-be'. "Every girls dream. 15 of my nearest and dearest away to celebrate my birthday and baby shower @thecelticmanor. Feeling like the luckiest girl in the world," she wrote alongside the picture.

There were also plenty of pink balloons and inflatable silver letters spelling out the name Dinky – which was how Lydia's late grandmother was known. "My little bump got her nickname from the original Dinky Bright," she told HELLO! "My paternal grandmother who sadly passed away at the age of 21. I'm still struggling with a name but I have a feeling whatever it will be, everyone will know her as little Dinky."