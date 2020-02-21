WATCH: James Jordan jokes he and wife Ola are not ready for baby in hilarious video This will be the professional dancers' first child together

With only days to go until they become first-time parents, it seems the nerves have finally set in for James Jordan and his wife Ola. The former Strictly Come Dancing stars, who recently revealed in HELLO! magazine that they are due to welcome a baby girl, joked that they are "not ready" for the impending arrival. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Ola shared a funny video of James popping their heart-shaped balloons from Valentine's Day, "We are about to have a baby," he declared after inhaling helium.

Bursting into laughter, the dad-to-be added: "And we don't know if we're ready yet." The funny post comes shortly after Ola celebrated her baby shower with her nearest and dearest. The celebration was exclusively covered in HELLO! magazine, with Ola - who is due in March - admitting: "Thank goodness it's not long now - I feel fit to burst." She continued: "It was so lovely to have so many of my dearest friends get together to celebrate our little girl's arrival."

In February 2019, the couple - who have been married for more than 16 years - revealed they had been trying to conceive for two years - with no success. "I would love to be a mum with all my heart and I just thought it would happen naturally," said Ola at the time. "James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That’s the one gift I would love to give him. I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn’t happened like that." The couple then opted for IVF treatment and after one round, they discovered they were expecting.

James and Ola decided to share their struggles to start a family after they were constantly asked when they will have children. "Ideally you want to tell the story in the past tense with a bouncing baby in your arms," Ola said. "But I felt I had to speak now because in every interview we get asked when we are going to have a baby and it gets harder to keep trying to avoid the question and brush it off. It's got to the point where it's become upsetting, so we want to tell our story so it’s in the open."

