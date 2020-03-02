Best value World Book Day costumes to buy online now You'll want to buy these cute kids' outfits STAT

It's World Book Day time again on Thursday 5 March and if you haven't got your child's costume sorted – or if they've chopped and changed their minds about 10 times (we feel your pain) – then we've got some great high street options for you. From Harry Potter robes to cute pirate outfits, these kids' costumes look the part and are easy on the purse. Take a look…

Harry Potter

Whose child wants to be Harry Potter? Then how about this fab all-in-one outfit from Tu at Sainsbury's which comes with a Gryffindor robe, wand, golden snitch, Harry's glasses and Hogwarts Express train ticket. £15 from tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

Where's Wally outfit

This has to be the Book Day bargain of the century. For just £3.61, you can buy a Where's Wally lookalike red and white striped T-shirt, bobble hat and glasses from Amazon. Available in ages five to 13. £3.61 from amazon.co.uk

MORE: Archie Harrison's firsts: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's biggest milestones

Ace of Hearts

Aw, this is so sweet! Dress your child in this cute Alice in Wonderland outfit by Disney which includes a card costume, headpiece and wand – all for £10 at Asda. £10, direct.asda.com

Mary Poppins

Your little girl will love dressing up in this wonderful Mary Poppins dress complete with brooch, matching floral hat and print bag. Available in ages three to 10. Just add a brolly! £15 from tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares funny school run photo – and parents will relate

Little Red Riding Hood

Argos has fairytales covered with this adorable Little Red Riding Hood costume. The dress has a pretty red check print on the skirt with a folk-style floral printed chiffon overlay and a white apron with a flower motif. All she needs now is a basket of apples. Available in sizes two to 10. £14 from argos.co.uk

Alice in Wonderland

We love this pretty Alice costume which comes with a blue dress featuring a broderie anglais trimmed hem, a white pinafore-style apron and a black fabric covered headband with attached bow. £10.99 from partydelights.co.uk

The Lion King

Does your little one fancy dressing as Nala from The Lion King? Look no further than this cool lion costume from Party Delights which includes a tutu skirt with fur-trimmed hood and cuffs. £10.99 from partydelights.co.uk

Robin Hood

This Robin Hood outfit for toddlers is a bargain at just £9.99 from Smiffys. The costume comes with a hat, top and trousers and looks just the part. £9.99 from smiffys.com

Pirate costume

Ahoy there matey! A popular choice for Book Day, this cute outfit is a steal at just £8. Complete with ragged edges and a pirate hat, all you need to do is fashion an eye patch. £8 from direct.asda.com

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.