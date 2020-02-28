You know the feeling… you're rushing out the door to get the kids to school in the morning. "Coat! Shoes! Bags! Teeth!" shouts every parent in the country at least five times before anyone does anything. Then, you've finally made it out the door and you realise the little cherubs are happily walking along swinging their arms while you are carrying ALL the bags! When did this become ok? Well, celebrity mum Victoria Beckham just posted about this exact bugbear on her Instagram page – and VB, we can totally relate.

In the snap we see a very sporty-looking Victoria dressed in black workout leggings, a matching black sweatshirt and some fun neon yellow trainers and the star is carrying a lot of bags – looks like three. She posted: "How many school bags does one little person need?" We're assuming said bags belong to her eight-year-old daughter Harper, who goes to a prep school in London.

Victoria's multi-bag morning

We sympathise Victoria. Why on earth do small people need so much stuff for school? There's the obligatory book bag which holds reading books and homework, then their PE kit which regularly comes home for a wash – the other bag is a mystery. Perhaps Harper needed a sports outfit for an after school club or a costume for a play.

The fashion designer mum added a fun smiling emoji to cover her face in the photo. Maybe, like us, Victoria did the school run minus makeup and just wasn't Insta ready yet. We hope you have a few less bags to contend with tomorrow VB!

