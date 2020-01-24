Lucy Meck has packed her hospital bag as she prepares to give birth - here's what's inside

With just weeks to go until her February due date, expectant mother Lucy Mecklenburgh took to Instagram, revealing what she and best pal Lydia Bright - also pregnant - will be taking to the hospital. Awaiting the arrival of a bouncing baby boy with fiance Ryan Thomas, the former TOWIE star shared a hilarious video on Thursday evening as the two began to pack. Modelling an adult nappy over her black leggings, Lucy and former co-star Lydia laughed at the Bridget-Jones-esque knickers as Lucy danced around the room.

Announcing her pregnancy back in August 2019, the brunette beauty has since posted several pictures of her growing baby bump as she prepares for the big day. Determined to get organised, the 28-year-old took to social media last week, asking for advice. “Sooo I need your help,” she wrote, “I was born six weeks early so if he's like his mum that's next week. I hope not. I'm deffo not quite ready yet!!”

Leaving space for suggestions, the reality star managed to receive plenty of recommendations from her followers, the likes of which included a nursing bra, slippers, cooling face spray, mini toiletries, face wipes and a nursing pillow. Advised to bring pre-made bottles, muslins, nappies, wipes and vests for her little bundle of joy, Lucy seems to have taken the recommendations on board, sharing a video of herself and Lydia shopping on Amazon.

A first-time mum, Lucy will no doubt receive a few parenting tips and tricks from fiance, Ryan, 35. Already a father to 10-year-old Scarlett from his previous relationship with Coronation Street castmate, Tina O’Brien, the actor was shown crying tears of joy after Lucy revealed that they were having a boy in September.

