It's been a crazy couple of weeks for James Jordan, who welcomed a baby girl with his wife Ola Jordan in February. The former Strictly Come Dancing star gave fans a sweet update on his life as a new dad, and it certainly sounds like he is basking in the challenge of looking after a newborn. Admitting his life at the moment is a repetition of changing nappies, feeding his daughter and watching her sleep, James wrote on Twitter: "I wouldn't want it any other way! I'm in love." Fans of the couple advised James to "cherish" the baby years, with one responding: "Enjoy every moment… they grow so fast." While another added: "Cherish those repeats… it goes way too fast."

James and Ola welcomed their daughter on 27 February and shared the news exclusively with HELLO! The couple told us: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we’ve waited so long for." They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She’s here and she is perfect," wrote Ola, 37. Her husband of 16 years added: "I’m the happiest man in the world #Daddy."

The former Strictly stars delighted fans in September when they announced in HELLO! that they were expecting a baby, with Ola admitting: "I still can't quite believe it." The Polish dancer fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in," she added.

James and Ola Jordan revealed in HELLO! they were expecting a girl

Proudly showing off their 12-week scan in our exclusive interview, Ola and James confirmed that their baby was due in March. "When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing," laughed Ola. James, 41, added: "Finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

