James Jordan's former Dancing on Ice partner Alexandra Schauman posted a loving tribute to the new father on Instagram this week. The skater shared a video of herself and James practising their Bolero routine on the ice. The short clip started with them kneeling on the ice, gazing intently into each other's eyes before James lifted the pro over his head. The dancer also twirled Alex around before they skated off together.

The DOI pro captioned the footage: "Exactly one year ago @jamesjordan1978 and I were working extremely hard on our Bolero not knowing what a huge obstacle we were going to have to face in the final. I am so proud and beyond thankful that we were able to perform this beautiful piece together despite James’s shoulder injury and I can still almost not believe that we went onto winning the @dancingonice trophy after a standing ovation from all the judges. A memory that I will treasure for life!"

The star then went on to reflect on the changes that have taken place in the last twelve months, particularly for her skating partner, who welcomed a baby girl with his wife Ola last week. Alexandra continued: "I am so so happy and thrilled for James and @olajordan and their little bundle of joy. What a difference a year can make!"

James was clearly touched by the heartfelt message as he shared the post to his Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Such lovely words @alex_lukasz." After the birth of his and Ola's daughter, the couple exclusively told HELLO! magazine: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we’ve waited so long for." They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, with James sharing a photo of their baby daughter's tiny feet in his hand. He wrote: "I’m the happiest man in the world #Daddy."

