13 things you can do to keep the kids entertained in isolation

The coronavirus crisis means we’re all isolating at home, but for parents there's extra pressure: keeping the kids entertained during lockdown. If your children are already starting to show signs of boredom, we’ve put together a list of ideas for keeping them entertained - at least for a few days...

1. Bake!

Now’s the perfect time to teach them how to bake, if you can get your hands on the ingredients. Start with a simple cupcake kit, or get experimental and try your hand at a loaf of bread - we love this recipe.

2. Color

Steven Skinner, a talented illustrator, has created some joyous, royal-themed colouring-in sketches in partnership with HELLO!, and they're sure to keep kids and adults alike entertained! Find them here.

3. Play some puzzles

Introduce your kids to the world of jigsaws. Not only will they keep their brains busy, they’ll help you out with the bits you’re stuck on yourself!

Moon round puzzle, £27.48, Amazon

4. Download Disney+

While you might not want to put them in front of a TV for hours on end, we all know the magic that comes from a great Disney film. Introduce them to some old favourites and new classics with streaming service Disney+, which has hundreds of films and TV shows to choose from.

5. Have reading time

A great book will keep them entertained for a while, and is a great way to encourage individual learning. Start with the classics until they find what they love.

The Beast of Buckingham Palace, £7, Amazon

6. Get into the garden

Gardening is something that younger kids can really get involved with - buy them their own tools and get them to help you plant some bulbs.

7. Keep in touch with the family

Now’s the perfect time to get them to FaceTime the grandparents. They can also chat to their friends - as long as their parents don’t mind!

Pillow stand, £29.99, SLYK

8. Embrace their artistic side

Whether they’re born little artists or still getting to grips with a paintbrush, use this time to hone their skills. Invest in some tools (not forgetting a mat to protect the surface) and let them unleash their talents.

Art case, £15, John Lewis

9. Stay active

It’s important to burn off some of that energy, even if you’re not lucky enough to have access to a large garden. Joe Wicks’ morning exercise sessions are fun and accessible for all ages - find them on his YouTube channel at 8:30am every day.

10. Learn a new skill

Whether that’s a language, the basics of cooking or some (outdoor!) ball skills, now’s the perfect time to set them a challenge for the coming weeks.

Learn Spanish for kids, £16, Amazon

11. Buy a new board game

Embrace family time with a board game you can all enjoy. Amazon has plenty to choose from, but we’d recommend avoiding anything too competitive; now is not the time to be arguing!

Articulate, £26.99, Amazon

12. Learn an instrument

This one will take some sacrifice from you, but isolation is a great excuse to get them set up on the piano, guitar or other musical instrument. There are lots of tutorials they can follow online, too, since there’s no chance of seeing a tutor right now.

Acoustic guitar package, £99.99, Amazon

13. Set up a scavenger hunt

Pinterest has plenty of great ideas for setting this up, and we guarantee kids of all ages will enjoy the search.

