We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Anyone who tried to buy a trampoline for their garden during lockdown knows they were like gold dust. Indeed, tracking down a reasonably priced trampoline in the summer months is a tough task.

So prepare for a stampede because Lidl is launching an 8ft Bounce Pro Trampoline in stores nationwide from Thursday 24th June, while stocks last – and it's only £79.99.

A trampoline is a godsend for keeping the kids entertained.

MORE: 12 summer kids clothing bargains we found on eBay: from girls floral dresses to boys T-shirts

Lidl's 8ft Bounce Pro trampoline

The 8ft Bounce Pro has a built-in mesh enclosure to keep little ones safe, plus a galvanised premium steel frame for strength, durability, and protection against rust.

Lidl's trampoline also features Zinc-coated, strength-tested springs with a durable jump mat for a smooth bouncing experience.

When assembled, the trampoline is H205 x W244 x D244cm, with a maximum rider weight of 50kg. The item also comes with a one-year warranty.

MORE: Best sunscreen for babies & kids 2021

Plum Wave Springsafe trampoline, from £174.99, Amazon

The Lidl website says its trampoline is: "A wonderful way for kids to enjoy outdoor play and at the same time benefit from healthy exercise."

If that's not enough to tempt you, Lidl's trampoline also claims to help your little one: "Improve balance, develop confidence and all-round fitness for boys and girls."

Offers like this don't come around too often folks, so be quick if you want to nab one for yourself!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.