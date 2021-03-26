Loved Stacey Solomon’s Wendy house of dreams? Check out these amazing playhouses

Are you in the market for a garden playhouse for the kids? We've been inspired by a certain Stacey Solomon after she showed us around her and Joe Swash’s incredible new Essex family home, our jaws hit the floor – especially when she stepped out into the garden!

Not only was there an outdoor pool and acres of lush green grass, but Pickle Cottage – as she's christened it - has an incredibly lifelike Tudor-style Wendy house for little Rex and his big brothers to enjoy!

If you have children a playhouse is a garden must-have. There are even some fabulous indoor ones available that are perfect for playrooms. There’s nothing better than having your own little den to play in – and some of them are absolutely jaw-dropping!

If you’re feeling inspired by Stacey and you want to get your own Wendy House for your kids then keep scrolling, we’ve rounded up the best you can buy online

KidKraft Playhouse, £569.99, Wayfair

Number of kids: 1-2

Material: Wood

Age: three years and up

Dimensions: 200 x 151 x 131cm

Water resistant? Yes

Requires assembly? Yes

This beautiful scalloped-roofed seaside cottage Wendy house is fitted with a working weather vane and play kitchen where little chefs can cook up their special catch of the day and write it on the double-sided chalkboard. It features six premium bay windows and a working doorbell – so visitors can be well received! The great thing about this one is that you can get it with 0% financing for as low as £95 per month.

Smoby kids playhouse on stilts, £285.28, Amazon

Number of kids: 1-4

Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 260 x 160 x 197 cm

Age: three years and up

Water resistant? Yes

Requires assembly? Yes

This playhouse is perfect for anyone who’s ever wanted a treehouse but doesn’t have a tree to put it in! Parents have hailed it as a lockdown life saviour and reported that it takes around two hours to assemble. It’s made of plastic, so depending on what’s inside it, a bit of rain isn’t going to be a problem for this playhouse.

Djeco fabric playhouse, £59.50, Jojo Maman Bebe

Number of kids: 1-3

Material: Plastic frame and fabric walls

Age: 3 years and up

Dimensions: 100 x 105 x 73cm

Water resistant? No

Requires assembly? Yes

No garden space? No problem. This easy-to-assemble fabric tent looks fab in a playroom – it’s decorated to look like a country cottage, complete with plant pots, opening flap door and house cat. Add a blanket and pillow and you have the perfect nap spot! Parents have praised this one as being sturdy, the perfect size (adults can even sit inside without bumping their heads) and having gender-neutral decorations.

Tigercub playhouse, £549, Wayfair

Number of kids: 1-4

Material: Wood

Age: up to 5-6 years

Dimensions: 212.3 x 177.4 x 177.4cm

Water resistant? Yes

Requires assembly? No

How about a two-story Wendy house? Tigercub’s unfurnished red cedar offering has a loft which is accessible by a six-wrung ladder. It’s super sturdy and well made of Nordic timber and the manufacturers promise it’s built to withstand rough play and has an impressive two-decade lifespan guarantee. This realistic house is also available to buy with 0% financing for as low as £91.67 per month.

Smoby garden house playset, £300, Selfridges

Number of kids: 1-3

Material: Plastic

Age: from 2 upwards

Dimensions: 135 x 132cm x 128.5cm

Water resistant? Yes

Requires assembly? Yes

The Garden House from Smoby is perfect for little ones with green fingers. It's the perfect garden set up, from the large planter box and trellis, where they can plant flowers and veg or simply hang them up as decorations. There’s even a water butt and watering can and a mobile worktable so little gardeners can get organised. With an included shovel, rake, and dibble, they have everything they need, and it'll keep them amused for hours.

TP Toys loft wooden playhouse, was £749.99 now £699.95, Allroundfun

Number of kids: 1-4

Material: Wood

Age: 3 years and up

Dimensions: 248 x 161 x 124cm

Water resistant? Yes

Requires assembly? Yes

Not only does this gorgeous wooden playhouse have two levels, it has an upstairs viewing veranda! Little ones can peep out of the downstairs Perspex windows or explore the upper level, which is accessible by ladder. The playhouse is made from certified European timber and has been pressure treated. Bear in mind that while the wood itself will withstand rain, anything you leave inside may get wet because of the roof openings though.

Keter Wonderfold kids foldable playhouse, £100, Homebase

Number of kids: 1-2

Material: Plastic

Age: two years and up

Dimensions: 101.8 x 89.7 x 110.6cm

Water resistant? Yes

Requires assembly? Yes

If you’re looking for a fun and simple playhouse that can be folded away for easy storage then this is the one! Suitable for indoor or outdoor, is super easy to assemble – coming together in just 30 seconds – and can be folded away to the size of a suitcase. It has working doors and large windows and is durable and weather-resistant.

