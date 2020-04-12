Actress and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ali Bastian has shared the first photographs of her baby girl Isla Rose in HELLO! magazine as she talks about becoming a mum, and of the first weeks in lockdown as a family with her husband, West End actor David O'Mahony.

Their daughter was born as You've Got a Friend by Carole King came on the couple's birth playlist. "David was in Beautiful, the Carole King musical, when we first met so it was a huge part of the beginning of our relationship. It was a really special moment."

The couple introduce their baby girl Isla Rose

The former Hollyoaks actress, who gave birth on 12 March at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, says of being in lockdown, "We haven't had any family come to meet Isla yet – and they can't wait to meet her. It's like we've been in our own bubble, but we've been FaceTiming our family every day." Adds David: "We would have loved to have our family and friends around to support us. But it's been a very bonding experience for us as a family of three."

The actress gave birth on 12 March

"We're so grateful for the help we've had," says Ali. "With everything that's happening, the NHS should be put on the most incredible pedestal with the levels of excellence they have. Our neighbours have been amazing, too. We've had food parcels. including a home-made lasagne, left on our doorstep."

Due to their self-isolation, David, who is also a photographer, took the exclusive photographs for the new issue of HELLO! at their south-west London home, and says he is in awe at his "incredible wife". "I'm so proud of how she has coped with everything that's happened, from the morning sickness to now being in isolation. Ali is naturally a very nurturing person. She is so generous, kind and patient… and those things are the reasons I fell in love with her in the first place."

The new parents are looking forward to introducing Isla to their dogs, Molly and Mabel. "They went to my mum's house the night before Isla was born and because of the lockdown we haven't been able to pick them up. We miss them so much," says Ali.

