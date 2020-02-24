Former Strictly star Ali Bastian celebrates pink-themed baby shower as due date nears

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ali Bastian and her husband David O'Mahony celebrated their gorgeous baby shower earlier this month, in a pink-themed event exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. In this week's issue, Ali, who is having a daughter, said: "Our baby is due close to our wedding anniversary. With the date fast approaching we have so much to celebrate. David and I really enjoyed cutting the cake together. It was as if we were getting married again."

The couple celebrated with family and friends including Ali's Hollyoaks girlfriends Carley Stenson and Sarah Jayne Dunn. "I feel so lucky that we have such incredible friendships that have stood the test of time. We've been through so much together – I don't know what I'd do without them. We're usually a foursome with our other bestie Jodi Albert but she sadly couldn't make it. I know how much she wanted to be with us," said Ali.

Ali is due any day now

The cream cake with vanilla icing and delicate sugar petals by Tabi Treats was the centrepiece of a feast with plenty of Ali's favourite food, served in the private dining room at Prezzo in London's Mayfair. "There was pizza and pasta as far as the eye could see as that has been my pregnancy go-to," laughed Ali.

Baby shower guests included Ali's mum Paula and mother-in-law Gill, as well as her sister-in-law Claire, who had helped plan the magical afternoon with event planners Crate A Party. "I couldn't believe the effort everyone had gone to when I walked in – it was so emotional," enthuses the mum-to-be. All the guests filled in Bonjour Baby Showers cards to guess the newborn's weight and name.

"I couldn't believe the effort everyone had gone to," said Ali

With the little girl due any day now, this time of year is already special for Ali and husband David. The couple tied the knot at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on 3 March last year, while the actress also celebrates her 38th birthday on Thursday. "Ali is going to be incredibly nurturing and loving. She's going to be an absolute black-belt mother," said David.

