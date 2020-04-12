Jamie Oliver and wife Jools weren't going to let the lockdown from stopping their daughter Daisy having a birthday to remember! The teenager turned 17 on Friday, and while she couldn’t go out with her friends to celebrate or invite them over to her house, her parents made sure she didn't miss out on the fun by throwing her a family party in their basement. The celebrity chef shared a sweet video on Instagram of himself and his wife with the birthday girl and her older sister Poppy, 18, dressed up for the occasion and dancing. The doting parents had even decorated the room to make it extra special, with heart-shaped homemade bunting visible in the background of the shot.

Jamie Oliver's daughter Daisy had a birthday to remember

It appeared that Daisy's younger siblings, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine, and three-year-old River were in bed during her party, but earlier in the day, the entire family had enjoyed indulging in a birthday cake that Jamie had made. The award-winning chef shared a picture on Instagram of Daisy blowing out the candles on a double-tier chocolate cake. Jamie has had a lot of practice in the past week in making celebratory cakes too, as at the beginning of the month he created one for his youngest daughter Petal's 11th birthday.

The teenager was treated to a cake by her famous dad

Both Jamie and Jools paid a sweet tribute to their second eldest daughter on their respective social media accounts to mark her special day. Jools posted a series of photos of Daisy taken over the years, and wrote alongside them: "Happy happy 17th birthday little legend number 2 well what can we say about you....your absolute love for life is just brilliant. You are the true life and soul of any party you make me laugh till I cry which has been so needed these past few weeks we love you so much Daisyboo our little spark xxx." Jamie, meanwhile, shared a gorgeous picture of himself kissing his daughter on the cheek, and wrote: "Happy birthday to my darling Daisy 17 years old today. I love you with all my heart big love daddy."

Jamie and his family have been on the nation's TV screens over the past few weeks as the famous chef has been helping everyone conjure up simple recipes with limited ingredients during the coronavirus lockdown. The popular television show, Jamie: Keep Cooking Carry On, involves the star's entire family. Jools and Buddy are credited as the cameramen, while all the Oliver children have made appearances in the series so far, which is filmed from Jamie's larder.

