Gordon Ramsay's eleven-month-old son Oscar made the cutest appearance on his dad's Instagram video over the Easter weekend – and he's taking after the chef in more ways than one! The 53-year-old has been keeping busy and helping his fans during the coronavirus lockdown by demonstrating a series of easy meals that can be prepared in ten minutes, for what he's calling his Ramsay in Ten series. To make sure viewers can see he isn't exaggerating about the time it takes, the chef hosts the videos on Instagram Live.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay addresses fans from his Cornwall home

In his latest instalment on Saturday, which was filmed by his 21-year-old daughter Meghan, the Hell's Kitchen presenter demonstrated how to make a stir-fry using minced beef. But he wasn't the only cook in the family hard at work. Before he fired up the oven, Gordon said: "I need to look for my sous chef, he was running around in the background." The camera then panned into a room adjoining the kitchen, where little Oscar was standing, wearing a helmet and a nappy and looking just like a miniature version of his dad.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay posts hilarious Tik Tok video of him dancing with daughter Tilly

Adorable Oscar takes after dad Gordon

Even better, though, the adorable tot was playing with a toy toaster – clearly, you're never too young to start training to be a chef! Gordon shares five children with his wife Tana: Meghan, Oscar, 20-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and TV star Tilly, 17, who is building her own career presenting cookery shows. The family usually splits their time between London and Los Angeles but have been in their Cornwall home for the last few weeks.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon's son Rex has the most incredible garden inflatable for summer

The impressive stone-built £4 million mansion is based in Trebetherick, near Daymer Bay. However, the Ramsays are soon set to upgrade to a new property in nearby Rock, which will boast four en-suite bathrooms, two kitchens, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a gym and two terraces, according to local reports.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.