Prince William and Kate Middleton share photo of their home as you've never seen it before The Cambridge family are currently staying at Anmer Hall during the lockdown

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have wished fans a happy Easter, and shared a lovely photo of their home, Kensington Palace, surrounded by daffodils to mark the celebratory day. The gorgeous picture was posted on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account, alongside the message: "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter." The message was accompanied by emojis of a bunny rabbit and a chick hatching out of an egg, and the hashtag 'Stay home save lives'. Fans adored the royal couple's latest social media post, with one commenting: "Lovely to see this view of your place. Keep safe, from Australia," while another wrote: "What a lovely photo." A third added: "Happy Easter, what a beautiful picture."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look inside the different royal homes

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photo of Kensington Palace to mark Easter

Prince William and Kate are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, during the coronavirus lockdown. The royal couple will no doubt ensure that their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, have a fun time celebrating Easter. Coming from a family of party planners and having been involved heavily in her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton's business, Party Pieces, the Duchess is likely to have a lot of tricks up her sleeves to entertain her children, from Easter egg hunts to fun games in the garden.

MORE: How Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be learning from home during the lockdown

The Cambridge children are likely to enjoy an Easter egg hunt in their garden

It's an incredibly difficult time for everyone right now amid the coronavirus pandemic, but William and Kate have been doing their bit to lift people's spirits and support those on the front line. As well as paying a visit to an NHS 111 call centre in Croydon in March, the royal couple have lent their support to a Public Health England initiative to boost the nation's mental health during the lockdown. The new guideline gives helpful tips on how to look after your own wellbeing, alongside advice for parents and carers on children's mental health.

READ: The Queen shares heartfelt Easter message to the nation

George, Charlotte, and Louis have also been doing their bit. In March, the royal siblings were captured on camera clapping for the NHS heroes from their garden. The adorable footage was shared on Kensington Royal's Instagram account, and delighted fans around the world, who couldn't believe just how grown up they all looked.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.