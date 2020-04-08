﻿
Amanda Holden twins with daughter Hollie in sweet new exercise video

The Britain's Got Talent star shares two children with husband Chris Hughes

Diane Shipley

Amanda Holden shared a lovely new video to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that revealed one of the ways she and her youngest daughter are staying fit and spending time together under lockdown. The mum-of-two posted a short Boomerang that showed herself and eight-year-old Hollie in their garden doing jumping jacks in the sunshine. Even better, the pair were dressed alike.

They both wore blue leggings with a white print but Hollie added a pink T-shirt, grey hoodie and blue baseball cap to the outfit while her mum wore a matching blue-and-white top and a visor. They both smiled as they jumped, appearing to enjoy their shared workout. The presenter and actress captioned the video: "#Mandymotivater #hrh."

Her followers were quick to express their appreciation for the sweet clip, commenting: "Ahhhh. Mother and daughter goalz," "Awww so cuteeeee," and: "I’m in love with the matching outfits." Another fan, meanwhile, revealed that Amanda and Hollie had inspired her, writing: "Ima workout now. Thanks for the motivation [heart emoji]." Amanda married her record producer husband Chris Hughes in 2008 and the couple share two daughters: Hollie and her older sister Alexa, who is 14.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amanda and young Hollie twinned in the adorable video 

The star has been trying to stay entertained and busy during self-isolation, showing off her baking efforts on social media, and on Monday night, she even dressed up in a glamorous evening dress to take out the bin. The 49-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing a pink floor-length sequinned gown and nude sandals as she pulled her wheelie bin out of her house. She captioned the image: "Wheelie wanted to dress up tonight!"

Amanda's celebrity friends loved the look, with former Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson commenting: "Genius x," and Jenni Falconer adding: "Yess to #BallgownBinsOut." Hollie, meanwhile, enjoyed a disco with 31 of her friends at the weekend – held over Zoom video conferencing software to make sure it was safe. Never a dull moment!

