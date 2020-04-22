Gemma Atkinson dresses baby Mia up in adorable Spanish outfit – and she looks like a little doll! The former Hollyoaks star shared photos on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson has revealed that one of Strictly star Gorka Marquez's best friends has bought their nine-month-old daughter Mia a Spanish outfit, and even shared photos of her daughter dressed up in it on Instagram. Needless to say, the results are heart-melting.

WATCH: Gemma reveals baby Mia can crawl

Featuring an adorable grey bonnet with blue frilling and a matching grey, tartan dress complete with a ribbon neck tie, baby Mia looked like Little Bo Peep in the photo shared by mum Gemma, who explained: "Gorka's best mate sent over a Spanish outfit for Mia and I genuinely cannot cope with the cuteness."

Gemma shared the photo on Instagram

It's been an exciting week for little Mia, who hit a huge milestone on Tuesday – the tot has started to crawl! However, former Hollyoaks star Gemma added that her daughter's incredible development has made her nervous, writing on social media: "She can crawl. And I am a nervous wreck." The doting mum also shared a video of her daughter sitting on some colourful play mats, although at the time, Mia seemed more interested in finding things to eat.

In the clip, Gemma could be also be heard asking Gorka: "Are you a nervous wreck every time she crawls?" before continuing: "Mia, can you stay on these mats?"

The adorable video of Mia comes soon after Gemma posted a hilarious makeup tutorial. In the video, Gemma looked to be doing her own makeup but it was in fact Gorka! She captioned the post: "I've always been amazing at my makeup and I never use professionals for any of my shoots. Ever. I always do my own. Swipe to see my tutorial [crying-laughing emojis]."

Also in the post, the actress could be heard saying: "Hi guys, I know everyone's doing makeup tutorials at the minute so I thought I'd show you mine. There's only four items that I use really on a daily basis, the first one being concealer. Now I love concealer for under the eye area, it's really, really good for basically covering these dark circles, so all you need to do is take your concealer and you just put a little bit under your eye..."

