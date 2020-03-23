Amanda Holden reveals very impressive home-schooling set-up for her daughters The Britian's Got Talent judge has nailed home-schooling…

Monday marked the very first day of home-schooling for many parents around the UK as they came to terms with their new routine amid the coronavirus outbreak. And it looks like Amanda Holden has home-schooling sorted as she posted photos of her daughters' work areas on Instagram.

Her eldest Lexi, 14, had an impressive number of textbooks and notebooks stacked high on her desk, alongside her green MacBook. Lexi appeared to be studying in her bedroom in what looked like a very grown-up setting, given the candles, reed diffuser and cup of tea that were pictured on her desk.

Her younger sister Hollie, meanwhile, had a kid-friendly station, featuring a glittery pencil case, a tablet with a pink butterfly cover and a notebook open on a page of a drawing. "Work stations #wecandoit," Amanda captioned her post. The proud mum, 49, also shared a video from eight-year-old Hollie's gym session, which showed the little girl bouncing a ball around the garden. "#HRH loved this today #PE #sorted," the presenter told her fans.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Amanda has been broadcasting her Heart Radio show from the comfort of her home. And just because she isn't being papped in the streets of London, that doesn't mean her loungewear hasn't been totally fabulous. The style icon, who is loved for her glam get-ups, has shown off her daily wear ranging from one silky set of pyjamas to another.

On Monday's show, the Britain's Got Talent judge was even joined by an unexpected guest – her pet dog Rudie. "Now, quite early on during the coronavirus outbreak, you may remember, Manda, that we talked about getting supermarkets to open…" her co-host Jamie Theakston began, before he was interrupted by a bark. "What was that?" Jamie asked, to which Amanda replied: "Sorry that's the dog. Rudie, stop it." "What's going on? Where's Rudie?" asked Jamie. "Do you know what? He won't leave my side, it's very sweet," said Amanda.

