Zoe Ball has been getting creative with her daughter Nelly, but the pair's new home fashion project came at a price! The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Sunday night to share several snaps of her daughter's attempts at tie-dying cool slogan T-shirts, and fans were loving the purple, blue and yellow designs. While the photos of the colourful tees draped across the garden furniture of their East Sussex home made it look as though the crafts session was a huge success, Zoe revealed her home interior was collateral damage. "My Noodles Tie Dye efforts #tiedyefor we only ruined one kitchen table and our mitts #crafty #worthit #clobber," she captioned the post.

Despite the unfortunate disaster, Zoe's followers were still delighted with her ten-year-old daughter's efforts. Ferne Cotton was among the first to comment, writing, "Oh my god I want them all!!!" while another shared their own funny experience with tie-dye, adding, "Snap! My daughter's foot may have a slight purple hue for the foreseeable - trod in her handy work! But proud of our efforts too!" Meanwhile, other followers helpfully provided tips for removing the stains, including "#cif the table," and "Baby sterilising solution will do your hands."

The pair have been tackling fashion projects and gardening during the lockdown

Zoe and Nelly have been keeping busy during the coronavirus crisis, and even embarked on a gardening project. The Radio 2 host recently shared photos Nellie captured of their garden, which not only has stunning red and pink roses, daisies, wisteria and other brightly-coloured flowers growing among the bushes, but also their own fruit and veg.

Captioning a series of photos of their blossoming garden and vegetable plot, Zoe wrote: "My lil Noodle took some great pics of our flowers for @gardendayuk today. We planted out the beetroot & herbs, some more dahlias, and sowed some seeds - carrots, spring onions & sweetcorn. And we saw two GOLDFINCHES." Although the gardening session was likely equally as messy as their fashion project, at least none of Zoe's house was harmed in the process!

