Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their son Miles' second birthday on Saturday, and they pulled out all the stops with a giant Elmo statue made out of balloons, two incredible birthday cakes and a reptile party. The model gave fans a peek inside the epic gathering held in their back garden, which was decked out with police and fire engine balloons, a huge buffet spread and lots of animals.

John Legend took the opportunity to hold a snake during the party

"Lots of special guests today!" Chrissy wrote next to a series of snaps showing guests holding reptiles. The 34-year-old opted for a mini turtle, while Miles could be seen sitting in a toy car with a huge lizard - the little boy didn't even seem bothered by the huge snake his dad was holding as he ate his birthday lunch. Fans were divided over the unusual birthday party, with one writing, "Wow, reptile nation! So cool!" while several others voiced their dislike at the idea of being around snakes.

Miles didn't seem phased by the reptiles at his party but he doesn't like his new bearded dragon

And fans were not the only ones who were not convinced by the reptiles. Earlier in the day, the doting mother shared an adorable tribute to Miles on his special day, captioned: "Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life. You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!" In the picture, Miles could be seen sitting next to a blackboard detailing some of his likes and dislikes, and it stated, "I don't like my new bearded dragon (yet!)."

Wilde Confections shared this close-up of Miles' epic birthday cupcakes

Luckily, he appeared to absolutely love the food. After feasting on fried chicken, Miles sat on his dad's lap as he got his hands messy in a delicious chocolate cake which featured a race car on top with a track and grass. The car-themed creation was the second cake of the day; Chrissy also shared a video of a stunning M-shaped cake made up of rainbow-iced cupcakes and topped with Sesame Street characters. What a lucky birthday boy!

