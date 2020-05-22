Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is a chef in the making! The Masterchef star already has one child following in his footsteps

Gordon Ramsay appears to have another child following in his culinary footsteps – his baby boy Oscar. The celebrity chef shared an adorable photo of the young tot playing with a toy kitchen on Friday, and he already looks like he knows his way around one. In the snap, Oscar looks completely nonplussed as his proud dad catches him on camera playing with a toy kettle. The youngest Ramsay already has an impressive set up, with an oven, wooden spoons and what appears to be pastry cutters laid out and ready for him to play with. Captioning the pic, Gordon joked: "Cuppa Tea anyone! @oscarjramsay is in the kitchen."

Oscar Ramsay is a chef in the making

Oscar is Gordon's youngest child with wife Tana Ramsay. The couple are also proud parents to Megan, 22, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and 18-year-old Matilda – who is a budding chef herself, and has even had her own cooking show on CBBC.

The family relocated to their holiday home in Cornwall at the beginning of the lockdown, which is located along the beach. The spacious property also boasts a large garden, which has everything from a seating area to a paddling pool and tent for Oscar to enjoy. While they are social distancing, it hasn't stopped the family from feeling the love from some of their neighbours.

In April, Gordon revealed that someone living close to them had gifted him a batch of asparagus. "Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift," he said in footage shared on his Instagram page. He also read out a note that his neighbour had attached, saying: "A little gift from the fields across your house."

Gordon Ramsay and his family are isolating in Cornwall

The doting dad added: "C'mon, seriously, that’s literally growing in the back of my garden," before making a subtle jibe at reports that locals had criticised the 53-year-old for choosing to spend lockdown in his second home, adding: "Now that’s what I call love thy neighbour, see? That’s how you look after each other across these difficult times. There you go. I’m sure one local will whinge about the asparagus. God bless you."

Gordon has been keeping himself and his fans busy during the lockdown by demonstrating a series of easy meals that can be prepared in ten minutes, for what he's calling his Ramsay in Ten series. To make sure viewers can see he isn't exaggerating about the time it takes, the Michelin starred chef even hosts the videos on Instagram Live.

