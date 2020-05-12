Vogue Williams shows off son Theodore's incredible playroom - and it has an indoor slide The radio host is expecting her second child

Vogue Williams has revealed that celebrity parents struggle with messy children just as much as the rest of us! The Heart Radio presenter shared several before and after snaps of her son Theodore's incredible playroom on her Instagram Stories as she cleaned up his toys ready for a new day. And the little boy even has an epic indoor slide to keep him entertained on rainy days!

Vogue gave fans a peek inside Theodore's playroom as she tidied away toys

The room follows a simple colour palette with white walls broken up by a huge colourful painting, wooden floors and even white furniture to hold the one-year-old's toys and books. And considering there's a bottle of juice lying on the floor, we're very impressed that no messy food or drink stains have impacted the neutral design.

The little boy's slide can be seen in the corner of the photos

In the first photo, several toys can be seen strewn across the floor, including Lego cars and a wooden buggy and baby - perhaps Theodore is preparing to help his mum when his new sister arrives? The second photo showed the spotless room after Vogue's tidying session, and the corner of Theo's chic white slide is visible in the corner.

Jupiduu white slide, £249.90, Amazon

If you're looking for fun indoor activities for children, especially amid the COVID-19 crisis, then there are several similar versions you can pick up on Amazon. For a space-saving option, this simple design from Jupiduu costs £249, while those who want to totally spoil their kids can buy an entire indoor treehouse set complete with a slide and a ladder for £599.99.

Noa and Nani treehouse, £599.99, Amazon

Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews previously gave HELLO! an exclusive look inside their son’s tropical nursery, decorated with bold leaf-print wallpaper and a Perspex cot. But with the couple expecting a little girl later this year, they plan to move Theo into a new room. On Tuesday, she revealed she has already started making plans for the interior of their son's new room, opting for a new bed from The Modern Nursery that can be transformed from a cot to a bed and even into bunk beds.

