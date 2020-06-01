Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares the most adorable baby photos of his niece Zala after admitting to missing her The Strictly professional dancer is very close to his sister Lara and his niece

Aljaz Skorjanec has nothing but love for his niece Zala Ljubic. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer had his niece on his mind on Monday as he reposted the most adorable photos of him and Zala on his stories.

One of the photos shows the 30-year-old pushing Zala's buggy whilst the other one, in black and white, features the one-year-old sitting on his famous uncle's legs as he holds up her arms.

Aljaz and his niece Zala

Janette Manrara's husband has been feeling nostalgic of late and really missing his family who live in his native Slovenia. Aljaz recently shared several shots of his only niece and became emotional as he wrote: "Missing family. This little face… Not a baby any more…Time flies," adding three clock emojis.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing professionals' best wedding and engagement photos

His fans were quick to respond to offer empathy and encouragement. One wrote: "Getting harder isn’t it, missing loved ones." Others commented: "As soon as this is all over, first flight home I’m sure to see your beautiful family," and: "Beautiful little Zala [heart emojis]. Family is everything. Hope you’re getting to spend plenty of time with them on social media."

The Strictly Come Dancing star recently admitted he is missing his family

The star has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala and his desire to become a dad, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

Aljaz's wife Janette is also keen on having a family sometime in the future. Whilst speaking to good friend Gorka Marquez on an Instagram live back in May, she jokingly admitted that she and Aljaz were going to have a baby. "Aljaz and I are going to have a baby and move to Manchester," she told the Strictly dancer, before telling him that they could then raise their children together. "That's it. Done," she added.

Gorka was very supportive of the idea, telling her: "Well, you have the best time now, you know, you're at home together, no dancing… there is nothing better to do!"