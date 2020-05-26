The countdown is on for Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang! The couple are set to welcome their first child next month and, ahead of the baby's birth, they posed for a sweet snapshot together, which Dee posted on her Instagram. Her post features two images; the first shows Dee and Dermot in a large park, with Dee looking lovingly at her husband as he takes the selfie. The second photo gives fans a clear glimpse of Dee’s blossoming baby bump. Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with many remarking on the baby's impending due date. "Lovely picture - you guys can't have long now before babba arrives," one wrote. A second added: "It's nearly time!!!!"

Dermot O'Leary's wife shared a new bump photo on Instagram - scroll across

Dermot, 47, has been in a relationship with his wife Dee for over 18 years. The couple wed in September 2012 at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, and in February, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. At the time, the expectant mother revealed their struggle to get pregnant, describing the journey as a "rocky road". In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dee wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."

Dermot recently opened up about his relationship with Dee during a Q&A with the Sunday Times. "No marriage is perfect," he admitted. "From the start, we gave each other a lot of slack and compromised.

"This person's your best friend," he added. "Try not to give them a hard time. It's down to letting someone still have an active life individually. It's about being there when you need to be there."