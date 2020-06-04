Lydia Bright shocks fans with bikini picture three months after welcoming first daughter The former TOWIE star welcomed daughter Loretta in February

Lydia Bright was feeling proud as punch on Thursday after having transformed her outdoor space into an "English Countryside garden," and rushed to show off her latest project to her more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

The new mum, however, only gave fans a little sneak peek, showing off a single flower in her hand and some flower pots as she posed in a silver bikini in front of a gorgeous outdoor mirror.

Lydia showed off her stunning post baby figure

"Today I finished my English Countryside garden after my home renovation. It's sooooooooo pretty and picture perfect, flowers everywhere. I will share pictures on my home page v soon @lydiabrightshome," she captioned the picture and video, which shows her shaking the petals from the flower.

Her followers were quick to comment on the snap, and her stunning figure. "Are you advertising the garden or your hot post baby bod," wrote one, whilst another one commented: "How do you look so phenomenal after just having a baby?! 2 years on and I’m struggling! I must be drinking too much wine."

A third one remarked: "Oh my goodness how on earth do you look like that sooo soon after Loretta so jealous xx."

The new mum has just finished transforming her garden

A fourth fan, however, wanted to send a message of encouragement to other mums. "Remember that it's also ok if you don't look like this after having a baby xx," she wrote.

Lydia welcomed her first daughter, Loretta, back in February. The 29-year-old former TOWIE star confirmed her happy news exclusively to HELLO!, saying: "My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect." Lydia also shared the very first photo of her beautiful newborn, showing her holding her tiny hand.

Lydia has long dreamt of being a mother, and in August last year she shared her pregnancy joy in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. "I know that this baby will be the best thing that's ever happened to me," said the star. She also admitted she was dreading giving birth but added: "At the end of it obviously I'm going to have a beautiful baby."