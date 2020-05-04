Following her first genius £2.50 'mum hack' last week to help baby Loretta's sensory development, Lydia Bright took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal her second hack which aims to help her baby foster sister. The doting mother recently revealed that she had moved out of her family home and into her own house in Essex after her parents Debbie and Dave expanded their foster family, but the new environment is having a negative effect on her young foster sister's bedtime routine. Inspired by a maternity nurse who goes by the name Nanny Louenna, Lydia came up with a clever homemade solution to soothe her at bedtime, which she called a "fairy dream spray."

Lydia created a homemade lavender sleep spray

Sharing a picture of several plastic bottles decorated with stickers, she explained: "My baby foster sister really fears bedtime. It’s a new home and she is just settling in. So to encourage sleep time we created fairy dream spray. We mixed water, lavender oil and flowers into these bottles. Decorated them with stickers and before bed my mum sprays our potion onto her pillow so the fairies can visit and look after her in the night." How sweet!

Plastic spray bottles, £7.99, Amazon

Lydia continued: "It’s early days so she is still a little unsettled however she gets very excited to spray her pillow every night." The spray bottles are a bargain, costing just £7.99, and the only other item fans would need to recreate the sleep aid at home is the lavender oil, which can be bought for as little as £3.95.

It wasn't long before Lydia's followers showered the star with compliments, with Helen Flanagan writing: "This is too sweet," while another parent added: "Oh what a lovely idea. I will remember this, my eldest is 4 and has nightmares so this might help!" We can't wait to see what other parenting tips the star shares...

