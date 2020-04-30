Lydia Bright announces shock house move after parents welcome new members of the family The former TOWIE star renovated her home shortly before giving birth to daughter Loretta

Lydia Bright revealed on Thursday she had moved out of her parents' house - where she had been staying with baby Loretta during the coronavirus lockdown - and back to her own home in Essex. The former TOWIE star's decision to move comes after Debbie and Dave welcomed two new members of the family. On her Instagram Stories, Lydia explained: "Yesterday two new members joined our foster family. They are absolutely adorable and I'm so excited for Loretta to have playmates when she visits nanny and grandad."

While Lydia was clearly excited about the new additions, she revealed it was a bittersweet moment as she will miss having company now she has moved back into her own home, which she renovated shortly before she gave birth to Loretta. "It does mean there is no more room at the inn. So me and Loretta have finally moved to our house. Going to miss being with my family all day, every day. But I am going to walk past the house daily for chats through the window."

Fans will continue to get regular updates on Lydia and her little girl, however, with the 30-year-old already documenting her first day in lockdown as a household of two. She changed Loretta, put her down for a nap, carried out household chores, enjoyed a sensory session with her daughter and did a food shop - all before midday!

Lydia and Loretta enjoyed sensory time during their first day back in their own home

Sensory time has become a crucial part of Lydia and Loretta's routine, with the mum-of-one taking to social media on Sunday to reveal her first 'mum hack' centred around a sensory class. Lydia revealed she has begun providing weekly parenting tips to help her followers - and her first one was encouraging tummy time using an emergency foil blanket that cost just £2.50!

Alongside a picture of herself wearing a white swimsuit as she played with two-month-old Loretta in the garden, Lydia explained: "Tummy time in the garden with my little Dinky. I have started a new Instagram series on my stories called #MumHacks. Being a mum means learning on the job and soaking up as much advice/tips/knowledge as possible. So every Sunday I am going to share a product, piece of advice or something I have read that I loved that week."

