Kim Kardashian's daughter North brings the house down as she makes her The Lion King debut

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were extremely proud parents on Friday night as they watched their daughter, North West, make her theater debut.

The 10-year-old looked like a true professional as she took to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to perform in The Lion King 30th anniversary concert.

North's acting debut appeared to go down a storm as she reportedly received a standing ovation after her rendition of, I Just Can't Wait to Be King.

© Splash North performed 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King'

For the performance, North wore a less traditional costume to portray Simba.

Instead of the usual Broadway attire, North wore an oversized yellow zip-up jacket with a furry hood, matching baggy shorts, and furry yellow slippers.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories ahead of the show to share photos of beautiful bouquets sent to North from Kris Jenner and her mother Mary 'MJ' Campbell.

Kris was also in attendance alongside Kim, Kanye, Kourtney Kardashian, and her husband Travis Barker.

The two-night event continues on Saturday and also stars Lion King veterans Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Billy Eichner, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, and Bradley Gibson. Jennifer Hudson also stars.

The special performance includes a full orchestra performing Han Zimmer's score conducted by Sarah Hicks. Immersive live performances from the film's soundtracks including Circle of Life, Can You Feel The Love Tonight and Hakuna Matata, also feature.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Kim supports North's incredible achievement

It's been an exciting few years for North, who in December was seen making her stage performance with her dad at Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' listening party in Miami.

North rapped the first verse of Kanye's single, Talking/ Once Again, which was later released in February. The track made North one of the youngest artists to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at Number 30.

In March, she announced that she is working on her own album, and the title is a clear nod to her famous father.

© Arnold Jerocki North West is following in Kanye's footsteps

"It's called Elementary School Dropout," she said, playing off Kanye's 2004 debut – the critically acclaimed The College Dropout.

The pre-teen also starred in a music video with Kanye. North is showing signs of following in her dad's footsteps and is often called a "mini Kanye" by her family.

North has inherited her dad's love of performing and praised his career during her first-ever interview with I-D magazine in 2023.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian North is releasing her own album

"I like singing. Performing is my favorite," she said before she was asked who she inherited this from, to which she replied: "Mostly from me. And then a little bit of my dad."

In the same interview, North revealed that she had several job ambitions just a few years ago, but ultimately settled on a career in the arts.

When asked what she wanted to be, she said: "A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side."