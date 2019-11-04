Kim Kardashian reveals Chicago was terrified of Kanye West's Halloween outfit The rapper transformed into Dino the dinosaur

She wowed fans with her jaw-dropping Elle Woods costume last week and took things to the next level when she dressed her family as exotic silver worms from out of space. But when Kim Kardashian brought the Flintstones to life with her husband Kanye and their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm for Halloween, it wasn't as easy to capture as you'd think.

Wearing a blue mini dress and black bobbed wig, Kim looked the spitting image of Betty Rubble as she posed in a Flintstones family photograph beside her six-year-old daughter North, who wore Wilma Flintstone's white statement dress and pearls. Saint, three, looked incredible as Fred Flintstone, wearing his animal print suit and tie. His baby brother Psalm looked as cute as a button as Bam Bam, while one-year-old Chicago posed as Pebbles. Kanye was the least recognisable of the family, transforming into Dino the dinosaur in a giant purple dinosaur suit.

Kim revealed her daughter Chicago was so scared of Kanye's dinosaur suit that she couldn't bear to sit in the shot, admitting she had to be Photoshopped in instead. Taking to Instagram to share a selection of snaps which captured the family look, Kim wrote: "This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!"

And this wasn't Kim's only Halloween look. Dressing as Elle Woods from the hit 2001 film Legally Blonde, Kim stunned in a skin-tight pink dress last week, holding a pink fluffy pen, a cute puppy in a bag and a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses. She looked incredible and even filmed a remake of the Harvard admission essay video Elle created in the movie. We know what we'll be going as next year.

