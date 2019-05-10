Kim Kardashian welcomes fourth baby with husband Kanye West Congratulations!

Congratulations to Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West. The couple have welcomed their fourth child - a baby boy - via surrogate. The queen of reality TV shared the news on Twitter, writing: "He's here and he's perfect!" Kim's post racked up 27,000 likes in less than ten minutes, with fans declaring they couldn't wait to hear the name and see the first picture.

Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian had broken the news that Kim's surrogate was in labour on Friday morning. She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to spill the beans to her mum Kris Jenner and chat show host Ellen. Kourtney, who also brought her kids on stage, explained that Kim was supposed to be the one to surprise Kris on TV.

Kim and Kanye have welcomed another son

"So, my mum doesn't even know this, but Kim's surrogate went into labour, so she's at the hospital," Kourtney told Ellen, Kris and the live audience. "What! What are we doing here?" Kris replied, looking visibly shocked. "Did anyone else know this?" Ellen asked, to which Kourtney replied: "No!"

MORE: David Beckham banned from driving - get the details

On the show, mother-of-six Kris also revealed how she had loved pregnancy. "I loved being pregnant… that's why I did it six times. You either love it or you hate it. Kim hated it," said the momager. "It's either super uncomfortable or the best thing you've ever been through. Another human being is coming out of you… it's a miracle!"

Loading the player...

Khloe Kardashian slams mummy shamers

MORE: This is when we'll next see Harry and Meghan's son Archie

Kim, 38, gave birth to her two elder children North and Saint, but she turned to a surrogate for her third child, daughter Chicago. The reality TV star told friends and family over Christmas that she was having another baby, and after rumours surfaced in the media, Kim confirmed it to the world during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January. "Well, it's out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk," Kim said, confirming that the couple were having a boy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.