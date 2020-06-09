There's no denying that Gorka Marquez is a doting dad, and he delighted fans on Monday night with the sweetest comment about his daughter Mia. As part of an Instagram Q&A, one of his followers asked him: "How did you feel when Mia was born and how's fatherhood been for you?" and the Strictly Come Dancing professional had the most adorable response. He revealed that he felt like "the luckiest man in the WORLD. Her and [Gemma Atkinson] are my everything." Meanwhile, he agreed with another follower who asked whether being a dad has changed his outlook on life.

Gorka and Gemma are preparing to celebrate their daughter's first birthday on 4 July. To mark the one-month countdown, Gorka shared a gorgeous photo with Mia as she slept in his arms. The 29-year-old kissed the 11-month-old on the head in the sweet snap taken in the garden before he put her to bed. "11 months today!! Can't believe next month she's going to be 1 year… #babygirl #daddy #stayhome," he captioned the photo, which received a huge response from fans and friends, including Strictly star Johannes Radebe, who commented with a heart emoji. "Beautiful picture, only man she needs," one fan wrote, while another agreed: "Oh what a beautiful picture."

Gorka regularly shares sweet snaps of his daughter Mia

The pair - who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 - seem happier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, which has allowed them to spend some quality time together as a family of three. However, Gemma recently revealed they have no plans to tie the knot. "People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it' and I think, shouldn't you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect," Gemma told HELLO!. "We both like the fact that it keeps it fresh and keeps us on our toes. The fact we're aware that either of us could walk whenever we want, it keeps us making the effort and trying to make sure we know where each other stands and how lucky we are to have each other. And at the moment that dynamic works perfectly for us."

