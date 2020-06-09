Mrs Hinch hits out at eBay seller after controversy over £7 polka dot jumpsuit The cleaning influencer revealed this is not the first time it has happened

Mrs Hinch added another gorgeous outfit to her summer wardrobe on Monday, but fans were so excited to get their hands on the eBay bargain that it caused friction between the cleaning influencer and the seller. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sophie Hinchliffe - known by her followers as Mrs Hinch - shared a video of herself admiring her latest purchase, which was a strapless black jumpsuit with a white polka dot pattern, nipped-in waist and wide-leg trousers.

Mrs Hinch's selfie of the jumpsuit was used on eBay

She initially explained the item of clothing cost just £7 and went on to share a photo of herself modelling the jumpsuit with a matching hair scrunchie - the perfect laid-back summer outfit! "Whole outfit for under a tenner," she proudly captioned the selfie, but it wasn't long before the price was significantly increased. Mrs Hinch managed to order both the black and brown colourways for the original price of £7.95, but she revealed it was later changed to £16.99 and the eBay seller was using her selfie to promote the product.

MORE: Mrs Hinch: Everything you need to know about the Instagram cleaning sensation

Mrs Hinch told her Instagram fans the price had been increased

"I really don't wish to be negative about any businesses I wouldn't do that, but I really don't agree when this happens. This isn't the price I paid and this picture has been used without my consent guys. This is why recently I haven't been doing direct swipe up links because this is what happens. Just a heads up because I wouldn't want people thinking this is me when it's not," she wrote.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mrs Hinch Shares A Video Of Her Changing Looks

Unfortunately, the mother-of-one revealed this is not the first time she has seen product prices change after she promoted them on social media. Just weeks ago she wowed fans with a pretty strapless maxi dress she had ordered in brown, grey and black colourways - all of which original cost £8. However, the frock now shows the new price of £12.99 next to a photo of herself wearing the mocha version as she cuddled her son Ronnie. Mrs Hinch explained: "I paid £8 for those maxi dresses I think! Not that price and this time they've used Ronnie too. Very frustrating."

READ: When celebrity kids have adorable playdates: see the surprising friendships

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.