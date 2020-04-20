Mrs Hinch's must-have garden buys, including her famous egg chair

Mrs Hinch has one of the most famous homes on Instagram, but now we’re seeing more of it than ever - particularly her garden, which she’s spending much of her time in while isolating at home with baby Ronnie, husband Jamie and their dog Henry. And just as she loves to clean and buy products for her home, she often gives her outdoor space some TLC too.

Luckily for us, she documents everything on her Instagram page - and when better than now to follow Mrs Hinch - aka Sophie Hinchliffe - ‘s lead and give your garden a spruce? Here’s everything she loves for the garden, and where to get it…

One of Mrs Hinch’s first garden buys was the egg chair that she bought from B&M last year. The product is still available to buy in selected stores, but since we have no clue when they’ll be opening again, we’ve found a similar style in black.

Hanging egg chair, £269.99, Amazon

You can also get the exact Siena one she bought, although it’s more expensive.

Siena hanging egg chair, £599.99, Amazon

Sophie loves lots of lighting in her garden and has previously shared the exact string lights she bought.

Luckily you can shop similar online now.

Solar string lights, £21.99, Amazon

Her gorgeous swirl lights (which she hung from tree branches) are also available to buy.

Solar powered spiral hanging lights, £19.90, Amazon

She often shares video clips of her gorgeous water feature too, which - although noisy! - makes a relaxing sound when she’s outside.

Cube LED garden water feature, £249, Amazon

When it comes to cooking, she relies on a classic George Foreman grill for barbecues.

George Foreman grill, from £54.87, Amazon

And - of course - she needs somewhere to organise all of her garden equipment! Recently the 29-year-old installed an old IKEA kitchen rail, from which to store tools and seeds in pots, and hang her gloves.

She also has a trolley full of equipment. On an upper shelf, she placed metal plant pots, while on the bottom of the wooden unit she created further storage space with large grey baskets.

Storage trolley, £135, Amazon

Storage basket set, £6, Amazon

We’re already planning our garden updates inspired by her!

