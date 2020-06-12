Christine Lampard has shared a video of her one-year-old daughter Patricia playing football with dad Frank Lampard – and it's the most adorable thing you'll see all day! The little girl can be seen kicking the ball to her dad, and the superstar footballer gently kicked it back as they played in the park. Perhaps most adorable of all, though, was Christine's caption, which read: "Daddy's girl."

Needless to say, famous faces and fans alike were delighted by the video. Jamie Redknapp hilariously wrote: "Needs Frankie to arrive late and bury one in the corner." One fan sweetly noted: "What a lucky girl to have a daddy like Frank!" Another added: "So cute, this made me smile."

Earlier on Friday, doting mum Christine stunned when she appeared on Loose Women in a gorgeous blue wrap dress from & Other Stories. The stunning star teamed her look with a simple necklace and a slick of flattering pink lipstick, styling her brunette hair in loose waves. Christine's followers lavished her with praise, enthusing how amazing the bold colour choice looked on her.

Christine looked flawless on Loose Women

One wrote, "So gorgeous. Lovely colour dress as well xx", while another commented, "You look great super colour".

Christine and husband Frank have been giving fans a rare insight into their family life by sharing photos of their incredible London home during lockdown. The couple lives in London with Patricia, as well as Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

Christine has previously opened up about her relationship with her stepdaughters, and how it paved the way for motherhood. But when she was asked what kind of father Frank is, Christine said on Lorraine: "He is a very good hands-on dad… He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great." She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

