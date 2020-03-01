Christine Lampard is a doting mum to her daughter Patricia and couldn't resist sharing the sweetest photo of the one-year-old to Instagram on Sunday. The snap showed the little girl wearing a pink top and standing with her back to the camera. Her brown hair was swept up into a tiny ponytail, secured with a plain white band. Christine captioned the adorable snap: "Just enough for a ponytail," adding emojis of a baby, a crying-laughing face, and a face surrounded by hearts.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's red dress on Lorraine

Her Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha was among the first of her followers to comment, writing; "Awwwwww," and adding three heart emojis. Other fans shared that sentiment, adding: "A wee cutie pie," "Aw bless her xx," and: "Wow she is getting a big girl now xxx." Christine and her husband Frank, who is head coach of Chelsea, got married in 2015 and welcomed Patricia in September 2018. Her husband also shares daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12 with his ex-partner, model Elen Rivas.

READ: Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher shares sweet video of son Milo's new skill

Christine shares one-year-old Patricia with husband Frank Lampard

Last autumn, Christine opened up to Lorraine Kelly in a rare interview about her family life. Speaking on Lorraine in October, former The One Show presenter Christine paid tribute to her step-daughters, saying: "They're brilliant, even just simple things like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

MORE: Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's incredible £10million London home

The 41-year-old also spoke about Frank's love for Patricia, praising his skills as a father. "He is a very good hands-on dad," Christine said, before joking: "He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great." She went on: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.