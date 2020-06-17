Lydia Bright is celebrating the arrival of a brand new family member. The former TOWIE star - who welcomed her first baby, daughter Loretta Rose, in February - took to Instagram to reveal that her cousin has just given birth. She shared a photo taken moments after her cousin delivered her daughter, with the new arrival lying on her mother's chest while her father cuts the umbilical cord. Lydia, 29, wrote: "Another little rose has blessed our family. My heart is so full. Me and my cousin have always been inseparable growing up and the best of friends. Now we can watch our girls Teddie Rose and Loretta Rose, have the same magical bond. The next generation."

Lydia and baby Loretta recently moved into their new home together, having spent the majority of lockdown living with her parents, Debbie and Dave. Taking to Instagram at the very end of April. Lydia explained: "Yesterday two new members joined our foster family. They are absolutely adorable and I'm so excited for Loretta to have playmates when she visits nanny and grandad."

While Lydia was clearly excited about the new additions, she revealed it was a bittersweet moment as she will miss having company now she has moved back into her own home, which she renovated shortly before she gave birth to Loretta. "It does mean there is no more room at the inn," she said. "So me and Loretta have finally moved to our house. Going to miss being with my family all day, every day. But I am going to walk past the house daily for chats through the window."

Little Loretta weighed in at 7lbs 11 when she arrived on Friday 21 February, and proud new mum Lydia previously told HELLO! she is "a dream child". The reality star also opened up about the sweet meaning behind her daughter's name. "Her name is very special," she began. "My mum and dad's favourite song is At Last by Etta James, so it is obviously short for Loretta. And also my grandfather is from a place in Italy called Loreto. And so her name is the same as Loreto, but just ends slightly differently."