Lydia Bright shares incredible photo taken moments after giving birth

Lydia Bright has shared an incredibly emotional photo, taken moments after giving birth to daughter Loretta Rose. In the image, which Lydia posted to mark four weeks since her daughter's birth, she can be seen cradling Loretta in a water birth tub, and the new mum appears to be crying with joy. Beneath the moving photo, the former TOWIE star wrote: "One month ago today, you changed my life forever. You have showed [sic] me the true meaning of love and life, Loretta Rose."

Needless to say, fans were in awe of the photo, and took to the comment section of Lydia's post to say so. One wrote: "This is absolutely stunning," while another added: "OMG, so emotional."

Lydia shared the photo on Instagram

Lydia welcomed little Loretta Rose into the world on 21 February, and introduced her new daughter in an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO!, Loretta, who weighed in at 7lbs 11 when she arrived on Friday 21 February, is "a dream child", said the star, inviting HELLO! into the home she is currently refurbishing complete with a nursery, with a pram-style cot, opulent chandelier and pink ball-pit, which is fit for a princess.

What's more, Lydia opened up about the meaning behind her newborn's gorgeous name, saying: "Her name is very special. I had all these names written down and I said, I'm just gonna wait until she's born and decide which one suits her best. And Loretta suits her best and also it's got lovely meaning to it." Lydia continued: "My mum and dad's favourite song is At Last by Etta James, so it is obviously short for Loretta. And also my grandfather is from a place in Italy called Loreto. And so her name is the same as Loreto, but just ends slightly differently."

"I'm still on a massive high at the moment. I'm not even struggling with the sleep! I'm loving the night feeds," Lydia gushed. "That's my favourite time. I sit there breastfeeding and I just stare at her. I definitely feel like I've been blessed with a dream child."

