Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper revealed her genius trick for sticking to her homeschooling routine, despite schools across the country being closed due to COVID-19 – she still wears her uniform! The eight-year-old is being home-schooled by her parents, but instead of enjoying a few perks that may come with that, like not having to wear a uniform, Harper appears to be taking her new approach to education very seriously by continuing to wear her purple and white checked dress.

Fashion designer Victoria shared a sweet photo of her only daughter on Instagram on Wednesday. Harper appeared to be engrossed in a novel as she sat reading in the family living room with their cocker spaniel Olive, who was dozing alongside her. Victoria captioned the image: "Afternoon reading with Olive xx Kisses from #HarperSeven. #HomeschoolDay."

Harper Beckham is still wearing her school uniform during homeschooling

Many of VB's followers were impressed that Harper was still wearing her school uniform, despite the different setup. One commented: "Cute that she's still wearing her uniform," while another said: "The children in my class wear their school uniform while at home too." Others simply gushed over how "adorable" and "amazing" the youngster is for her dedication.

The Beckham's, minus Brooklyn, have been isolating at the Cotswolds home

Harper has been spending lockdown with her parents and siblings at their Cotswolds home, where they have celebrated two birthdays and Mother's Day together. Most recently, David turned 45 and was treated to a special day by his wife and kids. The retired footballer was showered with an array of delicious food including breakfast in bed, homemade cocktails and a thoughtful birthday cake. The father-of-four's mum Sandra Beckham even had pie and mash delivered to him from his favourite Essex shop, Tony's Pie & Mash.

In April, meanwhile, Victoria celebrated her 45th birthday, complete with a virtual disco courtesy of DJ Fat Tony. The doting mum made it clear that Brooklyn was in their thoughts on her special day, and alongside a picture of herself with a birthday cake, she wrote: "Miss you so much @brooklynbeckham." Brooklyn has been self-isolating in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

