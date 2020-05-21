Harper Beckham has been taking the opportunity to hone her arts and crafts skills during the coronavirus pandemic, and it will come in handy if she plans to follow in her mum Victoria's footsteps. The proud mum took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her latest drawing, which showed two young girls wearing pretty outfits - so we reckon she has a promising career as a fashion designer, should she want it! The first was dressed in a red skirt and blue top holding matching coloured balloons which are emblazoned with the words: "Stay home. Wash hands." Meanwhile, the second girl wore a blue and green dress as she walked into a field full of flowers.

Victoria shared a picture of Harper's drawing skills on her Instagram Stories

Perhaps the characters in Harper's picture represent herself? At the weekend, VB shared a photo of the eight-year-old further practising her drawing skills in a field of yellow rapeseed, taking inspiration from her pretty surroundings. Harper rocked a strappy camisole dress from Uniqlo as she bent down and examined a flower up-close in order to perfect her artwork.

MORE: Harper Beckham stuns in £15 summer dress from her favourite high street store

The mother-of-four captioned the picture: "Happy Harper finding creative inspiration! We are so fortunate to be able to enjoy the sunshine this Saturday. Hope you are all staying safe with your families." Her fitness trainer Tracey Anderson was among the first to comment, writing, "The best inspiration! So much beauty happening here!!!!!! Happy Saturday," while another added, "Wow your little girl is growing up. So sweet."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Harper Beckham customise her mum's sunglasses

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter clearly has a creative flair, as she has wowed fans with several pretty arts and crafts recently. Earlier this month, Harper showed off the new skill she had learnt during the lockdown, inspired by the NHS. Retired footballer David shared a picture of his daughter's rainbow coloured square which had been weaved by hand, writing: "Arts and crafts love Harper Seven."

READ: Victoria Beckham shows off daughter Harper’s chic ombre hairstyle