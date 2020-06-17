6 best new Xbox One games for kids in 2020 – keep children entertained and happy in isolation These fun and educational Xbox One games will keep kids entertained and happy on home-schooling breaks

While selected year groups are back at school, the majority of our kids are still at home and not able to go and play with their friends. Since there’s only so much home-schooling you can do, computer games are a good option for some fun downtime, which is why we have listed the best Xbox games for kids in 2020. There are plenty of educational options available on Xbox One which will challenge them to solve puzzles, use their brains or just engage in some good old fashioned teamwork. If you are unsure about what are the best new Xbox One games for kids available to buy online now, we’ve got you covered, keep on reading…

RELATED: Where to buy fun face masks for kids online in the UK

Minecraft

Minecraft starter collection (Xbox One), £20.99, Amazon

This magical game has recently been confirmed as one of the best-selling kids' video games of all time and it’s easy to see why. There are endless self-generating worlds to explore and children are free in creative mode to build to their heart's content and let their imaginations run wild. Survival mode offers something a bit more challenging and the educational mode teaches chemistry. The Xbox One starter collection comes with 700 Minecoins and Texture Packs and Skin Packs to get them off to a good start. They can even play online with friends or share the adventure with siblings at home in split-screen multiplayer. This game has been certified for ages seven and up.

Sonic Mania Plus

Sonic Mania Plus (Xbox One), £18.99, Amazon

Most of us grew up with 90s icon Sonic the Hedgehog, and now our kids can get lost in his pixelated world with Sonic Mania Plus – the 2020 version of the popular platform game. Children of all ages will love this – and adults too. The rapid action revisits all the worlds from the original game and there are plenty of new characters, worlds and modes to challenge them and keep them busy

Just Dance 2020

Just Dance 2020 (Xbox One), £26.99, Amazon

Playing computer games doesn’t just mean sitting down and staring at a screen. This popular Xbox One offering will get them up and moving – copying high energy dance routines. The new 2020 version features tracks by Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish – and there’s a new track from Frozen 2. The kid's mode is a bit more easy-going, but be warned, parents will get tired out long before the little ones do!

RELATED: 37 Unique Father's Day gifts dad will love while on lockdown

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO DC Super-Villains (Xbox One), £15.12, Amazon

This is an all-new LEGO game with a twist – for the first time ever, kids can play as a super-villain – and the cartoon baddies the joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luther and co won’t stand for second best when it comes to villainy. Little ones get to create their own super-villain which is then at the heart of the story to battle opponents, solve puzzles and overcome obstacles using pranks and tactics borrowed from the bad guys – but don’t worry, there’s nothing evil or sinister about any of it, it’s totally child-friendly.

Spiro Reignited Trilogy

Spiro Reignited Trilogy (Xbox One), £22.75, Amazon

Another platform classic reimagined – the iconic purple dragon with attitude will keep kids busy for hours in this new Xbox One offering for 2020. This one game contains remastered versions of the original three games – in total over 100 levels of cute characters, fun platforming missions and puzzles scaled up into HD with improved gameplay controls. It’s been classified for ages seven and up.

Rocket League

Rocket League collector’s edition (Xbox One), £8.99, Amazon

This is a game like no other – it’s a combo of an arcade driving game and a football match! Rocket League is action packed, exciting and above all else – bags of fun! When they’re not battling it out on the pitch, kids can get busy creating their own cool car with hundreds of different items for more than 100 billion possible combinations! They can play at home in four-player split screen or with up to eight players online.

RELATED: 10 funny Father's Day cards to make dad smile

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.