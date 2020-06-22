Rebecca Adlington's ex-husband Harry Needs comes out as bisexual on Father's Day

Rebecca Adlington's ex-husband Harry Needs has come out as bisexual in a series of Instagram posts on Father's Day. And the former Olympic swimmer reacted to her ex's brave actions with big heart on his post.

Her 28-year-old former husband made the revelation during an Instagram Stories Q&A in which a follower asked him: "What is your sexuality?". He then revealed that his bisexuality was not the cause of the breakdown of his relationship with Olympian Rebecca, and that his family and friends were all aware and very accepting of his sexuality.

WATCH: Exclusive access to Rebecca and Harry's wedding

Ready to address the question publicly for the first time, Harry bravely replied, "This is a question I've avoided everyday of my life so far, mainly because I strongly dislike labels despite not knowing a solution to avoid them. But if I had to answer I would tell people that I've always been bisexual #ahh."

The personal trainer then continued to explain why he'd decided to go public with such personal information, and that he hoped that in doing so, he'd be helping other bisexual dads. "Today is #fathersday #pridemonth and the last #mensmentalhealthawareness week. I couldn't waste an opportunity as gold as that," he wrote.

Harry explained to fans that he has known about his sexuality since the age of 13, but never previously felt the need to discuss it in a public environment. He met swimmer Rebecca, now 31, when he was aged 17 and went on to have a daughter with her. Summer is now 5 years old.

When asked if his sexuality played a part in the ending of their relationship, Harry was happy to reply. "This is a question I already anticipated people asking, and I'm definitely happy to share the truth. @beckadlington and I, NEVER got divorced because of my sexuality.

"Becky is an absolutely incredible supportive friend, and has been from the start and always will be. I will also NEVER share the details as to why me and Becky went our separate ways, I hope you can respect that. I've actually been content with my sexuality for years. Once I was married to Becky, there was no need for me to publicly share my sexuality but I hope my journey can inspire many others to be true to themselves... I'm always here to anyone who wants to reach out."

Rebecca and Harry's daughter Summer just turned 5

He shared one final post - a montage of pictures of his little girl Summer with a sweet tribute. "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there that embody the duty to inspire, teach, care and love their children the way they all children deserve too be loved. I can burst with excitement sometimes over how proud I am to be Summers dad, and I will cherish every single moment with this kid until my very last breath. For any dads out their who made mistakes along the way (because we all have), grow beyond it, fix it and never stop trying to be that inspiration, role model and super hero. Never stop creating ourselves, we all deserve happier times. In honor of #pride Special shout out to all the bisexual dads out there, I see you, I hear you, I feel you."

Rebecca and Harry married in 2014 in a stunning wedding, covered by HELLO!, after her stint in I'm a Celebrity.

"The ceremony was so personal, which was exactly what we wanted," revealed Rebecca of their big day on 31 August. The pair wrote their own vows. At the time she said: "I love the fact Harry was in bits before I even reached him. I was a bit nervous in the car on the way here with my dad, but as soon as I walked in, my nerves melted and I relaxed. The room was just so full of love."

