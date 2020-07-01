Christine Lampard has confessed that life in lockdown has been difficult – particularly the effect it has had on her 21-month-old daughter Patricia.

Appearing on Wednesday's Loose Women, the panellist admitted that her little girl, whom she shares with husband Frank Lampard, has become "very clingy" due to the increasing amount of time the couple have spent at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"My little one is very clingy and has zero interest in socialising at all," she explained whilst discussing whether lockdown has brought parents closer to their children.

"I have been her world," she added. "In a great way, daddy has as well. We did have that nice period of her getting to know him and now he's back at work."

With restrictions now easing, Christine explained how this time has been a "difficult" transition for her as a mother. "I found it quite difficult I have to say," she shared. "Even coming in today, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're leaving me?' It's difficult to negotiate with a two-year-old. She was very panicky almost."

Christine, 41, lives in London with her husband Frank and their daughter Patricia, as well as Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas. Earlier this month, the former footballer returned to his managerial duties when football season made a huge comeback.

Meanwhile, Christine has previously heaped praise on her husband for the kind of father he is, saying on Lorraine: "He is a very good hands-on dad… He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great."

She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."